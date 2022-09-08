Allen Career Institute marks Delhi-NCR entry with 7 centres

Allen Career Institute (ACI), the competitive exam preparation academy that helped put Kota, Rajasthan, on the map with its phenomenal success there, has announced its entry into the Delhi National Capital region. It will open seven centres in Kalu Sarai, Dwarka, Lajpat Nagar, Janakpuri, Faridabad, Noida, and Gurugram by September 30.

The company, which has pioneered coaching for students from class 6th to 12th in various National and International Olympiads and entrance examinations such as JEE (Advanced & Main), NEET (UG), NTSE, KVPY, National & International Olympiads, aims to expand rapidly and improve learning outcomes for students across India and beyond, according to a statement.

Students will be provided admission to these Delhi and NCR campuses based on Tallentex, a talent search scholarship exam for all students between classes 5 to 10. This exam will be conducted offline on October 9, across various centres in the Delhi-NCR region.

“We are happy to inform you that many students who are from Delhi are studying with us in session 2022-23 and performing well in our internal tests. We are focused on helping students find and maximise their full potential. With our new centres in this region, we will put in all our efforts to provide the best in class faculty, infrastructure and study material to help students excel in this region as well,” said Dr Brajesh Maheshwari, Chairman, ACI, in a statement.

As the seats to these coaching centres are limited, admissions will be on a first-come-first-serve basis. The Delhi-NCR study centres will focus on preparing students for JEE (Main & Advanced), NEET – UG, Olympiads, and NTSE.

The coaching institute will also be providing pre-nurture career foundation courses for students from Classes 8 to 10.

ACI began its journey in the organised coaching service sector 34 years ago with Allen Career Institute in Kota, Rajasthan. It currently operates 41 centres across India, with more than 2,50,000 students enrolled across all centres in the current session.

The institute recently raised $600 million from Bodhi Tree and also launched its digital arm, Allen Digital, marking its entry into the edtech space.