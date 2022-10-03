Allcargo opens Rs 800-crore warehouse in Karnataka

Allcargo Logistics on October 3 opened a 105-acre warehouse at Malur Logistics Park in Karnataka.

The new facility, which has been established with an investment of Rs 700-800 crore is nearly sold out and will serve as a warehousing facility for e-commerce behemoths such as Flipkart, Amazon, and Decathalon, AllCargo Group Chairman Shashi Kiran Shetty said.

Decathlon has taken up 900,000 square feet of space, Flipkart occupies over 500,000 square feet and Amazon operates from 300,000 square feet in the logistics and warehousing park to manage their supply chain requirements.

For its latest park, Allcargo has partnered with Blackstone as its financial partner.

“This is purely a lease model; what we generate from this will be deployed to build more such facilities across the country, and maybe in the future, develop such properties in other parts of the world too, depending on the opportunities,” said Shetty.

He added that the facity will create 5,500 jobs direct on-site jobs and will help Karnataka become a logistics hub that connects the rest of India to Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

“We intend to expand this facility and are looking to purchase additional land around it. This will then be expanded to a 150-acre facility, paving the way for additional job opportunities,” Shetty said.

The AllCargo Group also plans to expand its Hosur Park facility and is also looking to set up warehousing facilities at Nelamangala and Hoskote. Both those facilities will be set up in the next two years.

The company has already developed 100 acres at Farrukhnagar for the NCR region and a 35-acre facility in Hyderabad. It is currently building parks in Kolkata and Ahmedabad and is in land acquisition discussions in Patna and Kanpur. The Mumbai-based company aims to build about 20 million square feet of warehouses in the next five years in India.