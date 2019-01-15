Allcargo Logistics signs warehousing deals with Flipkart, Decathlon

Allcargo Logistics and Industrial Parks Pvt Ltd (ALIPPL) on Tuesday announced that it has entered into multi-location mega warehousing deals with Flipkart and Decathlon.

"ALIPPL has entered into ...agreements with Walmart-owned Flipkart and French sporting goods retailer Decathlon SA," the company said in a statement. ALIPPL has leased two million sq feet of warehousing space to Flipkart in Patancheru, (Hyderabad), Malur (Bengaluru) and Farrukhnagar(NCR).

This will help the e-commerce behemoth boost its storage competencies and improve distribution efficiencies. The Allcargo arm has leased one million sq feet of warehousing space to Decathlon in Malur at Bengaluru which is planned to be converted into a centralised warehousing hub.

"ALIPPL team is extremely proud for having won the confidence of prestigious customers like Walmart and Decathlon.... The company is also aiming at providing integrated services to its customers to help them bolster their supply chain competencies," ALIPPL CEO Sandeep Chadha said.

Allcargo is in advanced plans to invest Rs 1,000 crore to develop 6.5 million sq feet of warehousing spread across the National Capital Region (NCR), Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Out of these, 3.5 million warehousing space has been leased out with 2 million sq feet given to Flipkart, 1 million to Decathlon while 0.5 million sq.feet will be leased to other customers. Allcargo Logistics and Industrial Parks is a part of country's leading integrated logistics service provider, offering state-of-the-art warehousing and industrial real-estate solutions.