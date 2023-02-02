 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Allcargo Logistics concludes deal to sell part of its logistics parks business to PE Blackstone

Feb 02, 2023 / 06:48 PM IST

Allcargo Logistics said this is in line with the agreement signed earlier, which has now been consummated with the signing of the share purchase agreement (SPA).

Allcargo Logistics on Thursday said it has concluded the deal to sell a part of its logistics parks business to global private equity giant Blackstone, making the company cash positive.

As part of the deal, Blackstone will own 90 per cent of these logistics parks while the remaining 10 per cent will continue to be with Allcargo Logistics and will get demerged into TransIndia Realty under the ongoing scheme of demerger, the company said in a statement.

"Allcargo will have cash infusion, conversion of OCDs and eliminate debt for the transferred entity, creating an impact of over Rs 400 crore on the net debt. With the closure of the transaction, Allcargo's consolidated net debt will fall below zero and the company becomes cash positive," it said.