English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Allcargo Logistics concludes deal to sell part of its logistics parks business to PE Blackstone

    Allcargo Logistics said this is in line with the agreement signed earlier, which has now been consummated with the signing of the share purchase agreement (SPA).

    PTI
    February 02, 2023 / 06:48 PM IST

    Allcargo Logistics on Thursday said it has concluded the deal to sell a part of its logistics parks business to global private equity giant Blackstone, making the company cash positive.

    Allcargo Logistics said this is in line with the agreement signed earlier, which has now been consummated with the signing of the share purchase agreement (SPA).

    As part of the deal, Blackstone will own 90 per cent of these logistics parks while the remaining 10 per cent will continue to be with Allcargo Logistics and will get demerged into TransIndia Realty under the ongoing scheme of demerger, the company said in a statement.

    "Allcargo will have cash infusion, conversion of OCDs and eliminate debt for the transferred entity, creating an impact of over Rs 400 crore on the net debt. With the closure of the transaction, Allcargo's consolidated net debt will fall below zero and the company becomes cash positive," it said.