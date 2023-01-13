 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Allcargo Logistics acquires 75% stake in European rival Fair Trade for 12 million euros

Jan 13, 2023 / 07:28 AM IST

Allcargo Logistics, the largest integrated player in the private sector, has picked up a 75 per cent stake in the European rival Fair Trade for 12 million euros, valuing the German company at 16 million euros.

The city-based company in a statement said the acquisition is being carried out through its European subsidiary Allcargo Belgium, which is operating as ECU Worldwide.

The existing owner will retain the balance 25 per cent stake in the company, it added without offering a value of the deal, which has been approved by the Bundeskartellamt, the German competition authority.

However, a company source told PTI that Allcargo has paid 12 million euros for the controlling stake, valuing the German firm at 16 million euros.

The acquisition, pending regulatory approvals, will expand and strengthen the service network of ECU Worldwide in Europe in general and the largest EU economy Germany in particular.

Allcargo bought 65 per cent of this Belgian company also known as Nordicon in July 2021 for around USD 28 million.