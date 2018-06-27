App
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 10:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Allahabad Bank to raise up to Rs 1,900 cr

It will raise equity capital through qualified institutional placement, follow-on public offer (FPO), rights issue or in combination thereof aggregating up to Rs 1,900 crore, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

State-owned Allahabad Bank will raise up to Rs 1,900 crore through issuance of equity shares via different means. The decision was taken at the annual general meeting of shareholders held today.

Stock of Allahabad Bank closed 0.60 percent down at Rs 41.20 apiece on the BSE today.
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 10:01 pm

tags #Allahabad Bank #Business #Companies

