Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 02:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Allahabad Bank okays raising Rs 2,000 cr equity capital via QIP

"The share issue and allotment committee of the board of directors in its meeting held on date has accorded approval for raising equity capital of the bank by an amount aggregating up to Rs 2,000 crore," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

State-owned Allahabad Bank on Wednesday said it will raise an equity capital of up to Rs 2,000 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP).

The Kolkata-headquartered lender is scheduled to announce its June 2019 quarter earnings on Wednesday.

Close
Shares of the bank traded at Rs 38.95 apiece on the BSE, down 0.26 per cent from the previous close.

First Published on Jul 31, 2019 02:38 pm

tags #Business #Companies

