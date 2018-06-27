App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 08:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Allahabad Bank hopes to come out of PCA in 2020

"A roadmap has been submitted to the (finance) ministry. If everything goes well as per our projection, we are expecting to come out of PCA by March 2020," N K Sahoo said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

State-owned lender Allahabad Bank is targeting to come out of the prompt corrective action (PCA), imposed on it by the Reserve Bank of India in the wake of the deterioration of its health, by 2020, a top bank official said.

The bank, whose gross NPA stood at Rs 26,562.76 crore at the end of March 2017-18, is hoping to recover around Rs 5,500 crore in the current fiscal, UCO Bank executive director N K Sahoo said at the sidelines of Allahabad Bank's AGM here today.

Sahoo chaired the AGM after the erstwhile CEO and MD of Allahabad Bank Usha Ananthasubramanian's power was taken away after being accused in a CBI chargesheet in the Nirav Modi case.

"A roadmap has been submitted to the (finance) ministry. If everything goes well as per our projection, we are expecting to come out of PCA by March 2020," he said.

related news

"We expect Rs 3,000 crore recovery through resolutions in NCLT courts and another Rs 2,000 crore through the normal recovery process and Rs 400-500 crore through asset sales in the current fiscal," he said.

The bank, he said, has recently recovered around Rs 1,300 crore from the resolution of Bhusan Steel and Electrosteel Steels.

The lender has an exposure of about Rs 4,000 crore in several accounts already referred to the NCLT including Uttam Galva, Alok Industries, Essar Steel and is expected to recover from these within the year.

"Almost 45 percent of our gross NPA is in the NCLT," Sahoo said adding a cell has been created by the bank to effectively monitor these accounts.

He said the capital requirement for Allahabad Bank during the current fiscal would be close to Rs 9000 crore.

Of the total capital requirement, the lender requested the government to pump in Rs 7,000 crore and is looking to raise close to Rs 1,900 crore through various instruments in this fiscal.

The bank is also planning raise to Rs 500 crore from sale of its non-core assets, he added.

At the end of the 2017-18, Allahabad Bank's gross NPA stood at Rs 26,562.76 crore.

The lender had posted a net loss of Rs 3,509.63 crore in the March quarter of 2017-18, company sources said.
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 07:55 pm

tags #Allahabad Bank #Business #Companies #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.