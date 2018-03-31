App
Mar 31, 2018 07:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Allahabad Bank cuts lending rates by 45 bps

Allahabad Bank has slashed base rate to 9.15 per cent from 9.60 per cent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Public sector lender Allahabad Bank has reduced the base rate and benchmark prime lending rate (BPLR) by 45 basis points each, a move that will lower EMIs for its borrowers.

"The Asset Liability Management Committee (ALCO) of the bank has decided to reduce base rate and BPLR by 45 basis points," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Allahabad Bank has slashed base rate to 9.15 per cent from 9.60 per cent. BPLR has been brought down to 13.40 per cent from 13.85 per cent. "The revised rates are effective from April 2," it added.

