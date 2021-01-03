All you need to know: Deadlines for filing Income-Tax return, PAN-Aadhaar linking and more

Representative Image

With New Year 2021 here, we bring you all the important financial dates and deadlines to keep in mind amid the COVID-19 pandemic and other busy schedules.

Income-Tax:

>> Filing of Income-Tax Return (for salaried individuals) – January 10: The Centre on December 30, extended the deadline to file ITR without late fees of Rs 10,000 being imposed till January 10, 2021. This is for individuals whose accounts do not require audits and file ITR using ITR-1, ITR-2 or ITR-4 forms.

>> Tax audit report submission – January 15: Deadline to submit one’s tax audit report and reports related to specified domestic and international transactions (as per Section 92E of the I-T Act), is extended from December 31 to January 15, 2021.

>> Filing of Income-Tax Return (for specified individuals) – February 15: The Centre has extended ITR filing for individuals whose accounts require audits or who are required to submit report as per Section 92E of the I-T Act.

>> Advance tax payment – March 15: For individuals who have received “substantial income from dividend” i.e. dividend income exceeds Rs 5,000 in FY21, wherein your estimated net TDS exceeds Rs 10,000 for the financial year, the deadline for advance tax payment is March 15, 2021.

>> Revised ITR filing for FY20/Belated filing for FY20 – March 31: This date is for individuals not requiring audits, but who missed the January 10 deadline. Individuals will have to pay Rs 10,000 late filing fee, except small taxpayers with income up to Rs 5 lakh – who pay up to Rs 1,000.

Besides those who missed the deadline, those with revisions or corrections to the ITR can also do so on the date.

>> Filing of Income-Tax Return for individual taxpayers – July 31: The deadline to file ITR for individuals who chose to new concessional tax regime announced in Budget 2020 is July 31, 2021. Taxpayer will also have to fill out an additional ITR form.

Tax Benefits:

>> Tax saving exercise for FY21 – March 31: Those wishing to reduce their tax liability for FY21 should avail the opportunity to complete their tax saving exercise by March 31, 2021.

>> Tax benefit under Leave Travel Cash Voucher Scheme – March 31: The LTC Cash Voucher Scheme was announced in October 2020 to encourage employees to use unclaimed LTA and boost consumer demand. Deadline to claim benefits is March 31, 2021. Eligible employees are those who spent 3x the deemed LTA amount on goods and services with 12 percent or higher GST.

>> Special Festival Advance Scheme – March 31: The scheme provides government employees with the interest-free advance of Rs 10,000 which will be recoverable in maximum of 10 instalments. The late date of benefit is March 31, 2021.

>> Sops on purchase of the new house – June 30: The Centre announced I-T sops for homebuyers purchasing a residential house worth Rs 2 crore or more, available till June 30, 2021. It also hiked acceptable differential between sale agreement and circle rate to 20 percent (from 10 percent).

Vivad Se Vishwas:

>> Declarations under Vivad Se Vishwas – January 31: Deadline to file for declarations under the Centre’s Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme has been extended till January 31, 2020.

>> Payment under Vivad Se Vishwas – March 31: This deadline is for individuals who have filed for dispute resolution under the Centre’s Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme on/before January 31, 2021.

Pension:

>> Submission of Life Certificate for Pension – February 28: The Centre has extended deadline to submit life certificate for pension from November 30 to February 28 to facilitate senior citizens. Life certificate has to be submitted to your bank account that is linked to the pension income.

PAN-Aadhaar:

>> PAN-Aadhaar linking – March 31: Deadline for linking of PAN and Aadhaar has been extended from June 30, 2020 to March 31, 2021. Failure to comply will result in PAN becoming inoperative, which will affect financial transactions.

Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme:

>> Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme ends – March 31: The scheme was announced under the Centre’s Atmanirbhar Bharat package on May 13 and guarantees collateral-free loans to entities and individuals for business purposes. Late date of benefit is March 31, 2021.

Credit Subsidy under PMAY

>> Credit Subsidy benefit under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – March 31: The scheme provides credit-linked subsidy on home loans for middle-income individuals earning Rs 6-18 lakh (subject to conditions). The last date of benefit is March 31, 2021.