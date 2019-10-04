All you need to know ahead of the RBI Monetary Policy meet today

The Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to announce the fifth rate cut since February on October 4.

And while the extent of the cut remains uncertain, here is all you need to know before the announcement:

- The base assumption is for a 0.25 percentage point or 25 basis points (bps) rate cut. This, however, could vary between 15-50 bps.

- The MPC will consider current situations and forecast economic conditions, growth and inflation projections, and the RBI’s survey projections on consumer and business confidence, and household inflation expectations. The corporate tax cut is also expected to have an impact on the decision.

- The RBI is likely to choose the middle-road between scaling back on continued monetary policy easing and providing robust support to lower borrowing costs.

Also Read: RBI Monetary Policy LIVE

- A much-awaited feature is RBI’s economic projections. The same was revised downward by 0.1 percent to 6.9 percent in June and is expected to be further revised between 6.4-6.7 percent.

- Uneven rainfall and sky-high onion prices are, however, expected to raise the H2 CPI inflation forecast.

- Given the country’s credit crisis it is likely that the RBI may give an update on the transmission of rates by the banks to its customers in the form of lower interest rates on loans.

- The markets will also be closely watching the stance of the RBI policy. The bond market is likely to cheer the RBI decision if its policy tone remains accommodative.

Also Read: Monetary Policy | Repo rate likely to be cut again with concerns of a persisting slowdown