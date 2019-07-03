All you need to know about the Budget

Moneycontrol takes you through a look back of Indian Finance Ministers and what unique reforms did each one of them introduce, a fact check on our Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman and a few important key concepts of Budget.
India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 3, 2019 05:06 pm