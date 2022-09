business All you need to know about Laxman Narasimhan, Starbucks' new Indian-origin boss Global coffee chain Starbucks has named Indian-born Laxman Narasimhan its next CEO. Narasimhan joins the rank of Indian-descent CEOs such as Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai and Parag Agrawal to lead a US corporate giant. He will join the global coffee chain in October and work closely with the iconic Howard Schultz until he takes over in April 2023. Watch this video to know more about him.