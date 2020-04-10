App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2020 09:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

All is not well for Anganwadi workers, who are pulled into coronavirus duty

In addition, daily commute and remuneration is a challenge as well, as they begin to work in the frontlines along with healthcare workers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Anganwadi workers in Kanyakumari, who are now roped into help out with the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic, complain that they are not given protective equipment such as masks when visiting houses.

In addition, daily commute and remuneration is a challenge as well as they begin to work in the frontlines along with healthcare workers.

As the number of coronavirus cases intensify, the Tamil Nadu government roped in Anganwadi workers to track COVID-19 patients. New Indian Express reported that the health department has decided to rope in Anganwadi workers to check for symptoms among the large number of migrant workers returning to the southern districts of Tamil Nadu -- Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari, given its proximity to Kerala.

Close

To track all live updates from the coronavirus pandemic, click here

related news

The report explained that Anganwadi workers are being engaged to isolate migrant workers with COVID-19 symptoms in these districts. They are also expected to take collect data about COVID-19 symptoms in the area.

However, these workers are hardly being provided with any personal protective equipment such as masks and sanitisers.

Anandi K*, an Anganwadi worker in Kanyakumari said, “We have been asked to cover 50 houses in an area per day. But we are not given any protective equipment like mask and gloves.”

More often than not have to travel long distances to cover the area. With no buses plying, these workers have to depend on their spouses. But with lockdown in place, spouses are being reprimanded in some cases making daily commute difficult.

Akila S* had to travel 20-25 km to reach the designated area for her duty. “My husband used to drop me. But recently a police officer hit my husband when he was dropping me. Now, he does not want to drop me to work,” she complained.

“When we complained to the official, they asked us to relocate or pay for our own travel,” added the worker. At a time when there is no public transport or auto rickshaws, it is getting harder for these workers to do their duty.

“There is absolutely no consideration for people like us,” she complained.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here

With the virus outbreak showing no signs of subsiding, more workers like Anandi are working in the frontline but hardly being offered right remuneration and protection. While states like Kerala is ensuring these workers are protected, not all states have done the same putting their health at risk.

*Names have been changed to protect identity.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 10, 2020 09:07 pm

tags #Aanganwadi #coronavirus

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.