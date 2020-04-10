All is not well for Anganwadi workers, who are pulled into coronavirus duty

Anganwadi workers in Kanyakumari, who are now roped into help out with the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic, complain that they are not given protective equipment such as masks when visiting houses.

In addition, daily commute and remuneration is a challenge as well as they begin to work in the frontlines along with healthcare workers.

As the number of coronavirus cases intensify, the Tamil Nadu government roped in Anganwadi workers to track COVID-19 patients. New Indian Express reported that the health department has decided to rope in Anganwadi workers to check for symptoms among the large number of migrant workers returning to the southern districts of Tamil Nadu -- Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari, given its proximity to Kerala.

To track all live updates from the coronavirus pandemic, click here…

The report explained that Anganwadi workers are being engaged to isolate migrant workers with COVID-19 symptoms in these districts. They are also expected to take collect data about COVID-19 symptoms in the area.

However, these workers are hardly being provided with any personal protective equipment such as masks and sanitisers.

Anandi K*, an Anganwadi worker in Kanyakumari said, “We have been asked to cover 50 houses in an area per day. But we are not given any protective equipment like mask and gloves.”

More often than not have to travel long distances to cover the area. With no buses plying, these workers have to depend on their spouses. But with lockdown in place, spouses are being reprimanded in some cases making daily commute difficult.

Akila S* had to travel 20-25 km to reach the designated area for her duty. “My husband used to drop me. But recently a police officer hit my husband when he was dropping me. Now, he does not want to drop me to work,” she complained.

“When we complained to the official, they asked us to relocate or pay for our own travel,” added the worker. At a time when there is no public transport or auto rickshaws, it is getting harder for these workers to do their duty.

“There is absolutely no consideration for people like us,” she complained.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here…

With the virus outbreak showing no signs of subsiding, more workers like Anandi are working in the frontline but hardly being offered right remuneration and protection. While states like Kerala is ensuring these workers are protected, not all states have done the same putting their health at risk.

*Names have been changed to protect identity.