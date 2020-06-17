App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 08:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

All Indian airlines need to start looking for wide-body aircraft now: SpiceJet CMD

In India, only Air India and Vistara have wide-body aircraft like B787 in their fleet. All other airlines have narrow body aircraft or even smaller regional aircraft in their fleet.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

All Indian airlines need to start looking for wide-body aircraft now as it would allow them to take passengers directly from India to different parts of the world, said SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh.

In India, only Air India and Vistara have wide-body aircraft like B787 in their fleet. All other airlines have narrow body aircraft or even smaller regional aircraft in their fleet.

"I think we all as Indian carriers need to look at a wide-body option now. But it has to be supported strongly by government policy. If you are going to allow the network carriers, people who are in the Gulf and in the Far East to just keep billions of dollars from their government and keep undercutting us, then it is very difficult to do (operate wide body aircraft)," he said at a webinar.

Close

During the pre-COVID era, the majority of international air traffic in India was being handled by foreign carriers. A significant section of air traffic of Gulf carriers like Etihad and Emirates used to come from India.

related news

For example, as on February 17 this year, Etihad used to operate 161 return flights per week between Abu Dhabi and 10 Indian cities.

Wide-body aircraft like B787 and A350 have bigger fuel tanks that allow them to operate long haul flights. Narrow body aircraft like A320 and B737 are for short haul or medium haul flights. Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

Singh said at a webinar titled 'Reposing the Faith in Flying' organised by the GMR group, "We need to decide that as Indians we need to take our passengers directly from India to different parts of the world. It should be one policy. All of India should subscribe to it including the government and certainly we can do it. We must do it, it is our duty."

The country resumed domestic passenger flights from May 25 after a gap of two months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 07:50 am

tags #Ajay Singh #B787 #Business #Companies #Indian Airlines #SpiceJet

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 17: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 48,000 mark

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 17: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 48,000 mark

COVID-19 treatment | Have enough capacity to produce dexamethasone: Wockhardt Chairman Habil Khorakiwala

COVID-19 treatment | Have enough capacity to produce dexamethasone: Wockhardt Chairman Habil Khorakiwala

Repatriation flights on June 17: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 17: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

most popular

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.