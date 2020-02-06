All Idea postpaid customers to come under Vodafone RED brand

Vodafone announced that all its postpaid products and services would be offered to customers under the Vodafone RED brand.

The move is an attempt to streamline the postpaid segment to a single platform by Vodafone Idea, which operates both Vodafone India and Idea Cellular mobile service brands in India.

Customers using Idea Nirvana plans will be directly migrated to Vodafone RED plans, while new postpaid customers will be onboarded directly to Vodafone RED.

In a press statement, Vodafone said that the change would also be applicable for enterprise postpaid Idea customers. The move will essentially remove all of Idea’s postpaid offerings. Vodafone RED postpaid plans are available at all stores and digital channels. Vodafone postpaid customers will be also be onboarded directly to Vodafone RED plans.

The move will begin in Mumbai and then rolled out in a phased manner to cover all circles over the next few months. Avneesh Khosla, Marketing Director, Vodafone Idea said, “We are taking the theme of one company, one network forward by consolidating our postpaid offerings under the Vodafone RED brand. With comprehensive plans at multiple user-friendly price points, customers can look forward to best in class telecom and value benefits including unlimited local & STD calls, rich data, free international calls, free Vodafone Play, Amazon Prime and Netflix and other exclusive benefits.”

Vodafone also confirmed that prepaid customers wouldn’t be affected by the announcement. All prepaid products will be offered under both Vodafone and Idea brands across all circles through all retail and digital channels.