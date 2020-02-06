App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 06:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

All Idea postpaid customers to come under Vodafone RED brand

Vodafone also confirmed that prepaid customers wouldn’t be affected by the announcement. All prepaid products will be offered under both Vodafone and Idea brands across all circles through all retail and digital channels.

Carlsen Martin
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Vodafone announced that all its postpaid products and services would be offered to customers under the Vodafone RED brand.

The move is an attempt to streamline the postpaid segment to a single platform by Vodafone Idea, which operates both Vodafone India and Idea Cellular mobile service brands in India.

Customers using Idea Nirvana plans will be directly migrated to Vodafone RED plans, while new postpaid customers will be onboarded directly to Vodafone RED.

Close

In a press statement, Vodafone said that the change would also be applicable for enterprise postpaid Idea customers. The move will essentially remove all of Idea’s postpaid offerings. Vodafone RED postpaid plans are available at all stores and digital channels. Vodafone postpaid customers will be also be onboarded directly to Vodafone RED plans.

related news

The move will begin in Mumbai and then rolled out in a phased manner to cover all circles over the next few months. Avneesh Khosla, Marketing Director, Vodafone Idea said, “We are taking the theme of one company, one network forward by consolidating our postpaid offerings under the Vodafone RED brand. With comprehensive plans at multiple user-friendly price points, customers can look forward to best in class telecom and value benefits including unlimited local & STD calls, rich data, free international calls, free Vodafone Play, Amazon Prime and Netflix and other exclusive benefits.”

Vodafone also confirmed that prepaid customers wouldn’t be affected by the announcement. All prepaid products will be offered under both Vodafone and Idea brands across all circles through all retail and digital channels.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 06:50 pm

tags #Idea #Vodafone

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.