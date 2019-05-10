App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 10, 2019 11:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

All eyes on Jet Airways, as deadline to submit bids expires later today

There are four shortlisted bidders who could put in a bid. At least, three unsolicited interests have also come in

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879
Whatsapp

The deadline to submit bids for Jet Airways expires later today. Bids, if any, will be crucial for the embattled airline to resume operations, which were suspended on April 17.

There is speculation that if there are no bids, the deadline could be extended.

After closing the doors for expression of interest (EoI) on April 12, SBI Caps, which is overseeing the bidding process, had shortlisted four suitors -- Etihad Airways, TPG Capital, Indigo Partners and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF).

While none of them has still put in a proposal, the airline has received interest from different sets of parties.

related news

One of them is AdiGro Aviation, part of London-based AdiGroup, which was earlier linked to Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, and another set of investors led by British entrepreneur Jason Unsworth.

Unsworth, who had initially written to Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube about his interest in the airline, has tied up with NRI entrepreneur Lakshay Uttam and investment firms. While Unsworth had earlier claimed that Adi Partners -- a consulting firm part of the AdiGroup -- was part of his consortium, AdiGro Chairman Sanjay Viswanathan contradicted the claim. 

Separately, a group of Jet Airways' employees also approached SBI Caps, offering to take control of the airline, with claims of having access to Rs 7,000-crore in funds.

But SBI Caps has made it clear that it will first wait for the shortlisted bidders to put in a proposal. If there is none, then it will entertain unsolicited offers.

Since suspending its operations about three weeks ago, Jet Airways has steadily lost aircraft, airport slots and employees to its competitors. Any bidder will have to come with considerable funding as the airline owes Rs 8,000 crore to banks and thousands of crore more to lessors, vendors and employees, who haven't been paid since March.

Mumbai Mirror reported that the airline has been served a notice by the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner's office for failing to deposit the provident fund of employees since March.

The report quoted the commissioner saying: “As per our records, Jet Airways has 13,839 employees... We will refund employees as claims come. If anyone needs an advance, we can provide that as well.”

Separately, the airline has also been hit by investigations. In one, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing Etihad’s 2014 investment in JetPrivilege Private (JPPL), the company that operated Jet Airways' frequent-flier programme.

In the second, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has asked the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to begin a probe into Jet Airways on suspicion that the promoters siphoned off money.

Despite the setbacks, the interest from unsolicited suitors has raised hopes of shortlisted bidders that are putting in a proposal to revive the airline. Its employees, many of whom are still staying on board, will be the most anxious lot.
First Published on May 10, 2019 11:43 am

tags #Business #Companies #Jet Airways

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Student Of The Year 2 (SOTY2) mid movie review: Tiger Shroff turns jum ...

Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani enjoy a bike ride on the ...

Priyanka Chopra reveals the story behind Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner ...

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s fourth baby is on the way as their s ...

Kangana Ranaut speaks up on Hrithik Roshan's move of shifting Super 30 ...

Akshay Kumar’s claim of 'not visiting Canada in the last 7 years’ ...

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor: Here's what Soni Razdan has to say on the B ...

Sunny Deol in a fix! Sikh delegation lodges complaint against the BJP ...

Tamilrockers acquire Mahesh Babu's Maharshi as the newest pirated film ...

Stress in Early Life may Lead to Depression

Hyderabad Man Stabbed to Death in London, Family Seeks Sushma Swaraj's ...

Priyanka Chopra is the New Face of Obagi Skincare Campaign, See Video

Abu Dhabi Police Gets a Whopping Rs 18 Crore Lykan Hypersport to Chase ...

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Introduces Us to Ganesh Gaitonde 2.0 in New Sacred ...

Dating Queries Outpace Matrimony Search in India: Google

Chatting on Food Habits Makes Kids Healthier: Study

Will Student of the Year 2 Win Big Box Office Battle With Mahesh Babu' ...

Dear 'Swifties,' Taylor Swift's Denim Jacket Pins Have These Hidden Me ...

March IIP data today: Industrial growth likely to pick up

Supreme Court gives time till August 15 to resolve Ayodhya row

Trump's tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese goods takes effect

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

Opinion: Why the madness for marks is terrible for our children

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex gains 100 points, Nifty above 11,300; ba ...

Citi's Buiter on Trump's tariff hike threat: 'Don’t think the US is ...

Voltas shares dive over 6% after weak Q4 earnings

PNB Housing Finance shares surge on robust Q4 results

Opposition steps up alliance efforts after Ram Madhav cast doubts over ...

US-China end second day of talks to save trade deal as Donald Trump's ...

Tiger Shroff on Student Of The Year 2: I’m taking somebody else’s ...

Cyclone Fani survivors: As Bhubaneswar struggles to rise to its feet, ...

McDonald's strikes out-of-court settlement with Vikram Bakshi; buys ou ...

With spectre of European Super League looming, Champions League season ...

Opium cultivation in Arunachal Pradesh: Tracing impact of tradition an ...

In the photographs of Hyderabad's Nizams, a documentation of sartorial ...

We're living in the second golden age of space exploration: Futurist M ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.