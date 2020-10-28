172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|all-adani-group-stocks-trade-higher-in-fy21-year-to-date-3-gain-over-125-6028311.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2020 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

All Adani Group stocks trade higher in FY21 year-to-date, 3 gain over 125%

It seems that stocks like Adani Green Energy, Adani Gas and Adani Enterprises did not see any impact of COVID-19 and gained between 125 percent and 380 percent each

Ritesh Presswala

Adani Group, headed by billionaire Gautam Adani, has six publicly-traded companies. Gautam Adani is the second richest Indian according to the Forbes India Rich List 2020. Moneycontrol analysed the performance of these stocks in FY21 year-to-date. All stocks gave a positive return with at least a 25 percent up move. In fact, it seems that stocks like Adani Green Energy, Adani Gas, and Adani Enterprises did not see any impact of COVID-19 and gained between 125 percent and 380 percent each. (Data Source: ACE Equity). Adani Group, headed by billionaire Gautam Adani, has six publicly-traded companies. Gautam Adani is the second richest Indian, according to the Forbes India Rich List 2020. Moneycontrol analysed the performance of these stocks in FY21 year-to-date. All stocks gave a positive return with at least a 25 percent up move. In fact, it seems that stocks like Adani Green Energy, Adani Gas, and Adani Enterprises did not see any impact of COVID-19 and gained between 125 percent and 380 percent each. (Data Source: ACE Equity).

Adani Green Energy Ltd. Adani Green Energy | In FY21 so far, the share price has risen 381 percent to Rs 739.75 on October 27 from Rs 153.65 on March 31, 2020.

Adani Gas Ltd. Adani Gas | In FY21 so far, the share price has risen 129 percent to Rs 197.50 on October 27 from Rs 86.40 on March 31, 2020.

Adani Enterprises | In FY21 so far, the share price has risen 129 percent to Rs 314.40 on October 27 from Rs 137.55 on March 31, 2020.

Representative Image (Reuters) Adani Transmission | In FY21 so far, the share price has risen 53 percent to Rs 288.30 on October 27 from Rs 188.75 on March 31, 2020.

Representative image Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | In FY21 so far, the share price has risen 45 percent to Rs 364.00 on October 27 from Rs 251.30 on March 31, 2020.

Adani Power Ltd. Adani Power | In FY21 so far, the share price has risen 28 percent to Rs 35.40 on October 27 from Rs 27.75 on March 31, 2020.
First Published on Oct 28, 2020 04:03 pm
