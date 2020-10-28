All Adani Group stocks trade higher in FY21 year-to-date, 3 gain over 125%

Adani Group, headed by billionaire Gautam Adani, has six publicly-traded companies. Gautam Adani is the second richest Indian, according to the Forbes India Rich List 2020. Moneycontrol analysed the performance of these stocks in FY21 year-to-date. All stocks gave a positive return with at least a 25 percent up move. In fact, it seems that stocks like Adani Green Energy, Adani Gas, and Adani Enterprises did not see any impact of COVID-19 and gained between 125 percent and 380 percent each. (Data Source: ACE Equity).

Adani Green Energy | In FY21 so far, the share price has risen 381 percent to Rs 739.75 on October 27 from Rs 153.65 on March 31, 2020.

Adani Gas | In FY21 so far, the share price has risen 129 percent to Rs 197.50 on October 27 from Rs 86.40 on March 31, 2020.

Adani Enterprises | In FY21 so far, the share price has risen 129 percent to Rs 314.40 on October 27 from Rs 137.55 on March 31, 2020.

Adani Transmission | In FY21 so far, the share price has risen 53 percent to Rs 288.30 on October 27 from Rs 188.75 on March 31, 2020.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | In FY21 so far, the share price has risen 45 percent to Rs 364.00 on October 27 from Rs 251.30 on March 31, 2020.