All about CUTE, ASF, PSF and other charges airlines collect

Ameya Joshi
Apr 25, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST

Airlines collect many charges, like aviation security fee, from passengers for the sake of convenience. Otherwise, passengers will be required to pay them during departure, making travel stressful. Many of these charges are passed on to other agencies and airlines do not profit from them.

CUTE fee is sometimes also referred to as passenger handling fee.

Social media is often taken by storm when someone asks about CUTE charges of airlines or one or the other charges that make up the total fare.

CUTE or Common User Terminal Equipment charges include charges for the use of metal-detecting machines, escalators and other equipment at airports. CUTE fee is sometimes also referred to as a passenger handling fee.

Airline social media teams take great pains to explain that these are charges collected on behalf of other agencies and passed on, and the airlines themselves earn much lower from the final fare passengers pay.

One such charge is Aviation Security Fee (ASF), which will be Rs 236 on domestic tickets. This is used to pay the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), tasked with protecting most major airports in the country, except for a few which have RCS (Regional Connectivity Scheme) flights and are under the state police.