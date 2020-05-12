App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 02:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Alkem Labs gets EIR from USFDA for St Louis facility in the US

The inspection was conducted by the USFDA from January 27, 2020 to February 6, 2020, Alkem Laboratories had said in an earlier filing.

Drug firm Alkem Laboratories on Tuesday said the US health regulator has issued an establishment inspection report (EIR) for its St Louis facility in the US.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued an EIR for the St Louis plant and the inspection has now been closed by the regulator, Alkem Laboratories said in a filing to the BSE.

The inspection was conducted by the USFDA from January 27, 2020 to February 6, 2020, it had said in an earlier filing.

Close

At the end of the inspection, the company had received Form 483 with three observations and had said it shall submit to the USFDA within the stipulated timeline, a detailed response to close out all the observations associated with this inspection.

Shares of Alkem Laboratories were trading at Rs 2,576.60 per scrip on the BSE, down 0.88 percent from the previous close.

First Published on May 12, 2020 02:45 pm

tags #Alkem Laboratories #Business #Health #India #USA #USFDA

