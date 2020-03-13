App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 03:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Alkem Labs gets EIR from USFDA for Baddi facility

The Baddi facility was inspected by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) from February 17 to 21, 2020, Alkem Laboratories said in a filing to BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm Alkem Laboratories on Friday said the US health regulator has issued an establishment inspection report (EIR) for its manufacturing facility at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh.

The Baddi facility was inspected by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) from February 17 to 21, 2020, Alkem Laboratories said in a filing to BSE.

The USFDA has now issued an EIR for the manufacturing facility, it added.

Close

On February 21, the company in a regulatory filing had said USFDA had issued a Form 483 with two observations at the end of the inspection of the facility.

It had said it shall put together a detailed response with adequate corrective and preventive measures to address the USFDA observations.

Shares of Alkem Laboratories were trading at Rs 2,468.40 per scrip on BSE, up 3.62 per cent from its previous close.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 03:22 pm

tags #Alkem Laboratories #Business #Himachal Pradesh #India #USFDA

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.