Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 02:47 PM IST

Alkem Labs gets 3 observations from USFDA for St Louis facility

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had conducted an inspection of the company's manufacturing facility located at St. Louis, USA from January 27 to February 6, 2020, Alkem Laboratories said in a filing to the BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Drug firm Alkem Laboratories on Friday said it has received three observations from the American health regulator after inspection of its facility at St Louis in the US.



"At the end of the inspection, the company has received Form 483 with three observations," it added.

The company shall submit to the USFDA within the stipulated timeline a detailed response to close out all the observations associated with this inspection, Alkem Laboratories said.

An FDA Form 483 notifies a company's management of objectionable conditions at the facility inspected by the US health regulator.

Shares of Alkem Laboratories were trading at Rs 2434.45 per scrip on the BSE, up 1.21 per cent from its previous close.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 02:40 pm

