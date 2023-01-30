 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alkem Laboratories launches antibiotic medication for multiple drug resistance infections

Jan 30, 2023 / 02:03 PM IST

The company's product Zidavi is a novel combination of ceftazidime & avibactam and is indicated for various ailments like complicated urinary tract infections.

Drug maker Alkem Laboratories on Monday said it has launched an antibiotic drug to treat multiple drug resistance infections.

With the rise in infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Gram-negative organisms in India, there is a need for more effective antibiotic treatment.

The available evidence suggests that Zidavi (ceftazidime-avibactam) is a potential therapeutic option for the treatment of infections complicated by multi-drug resistant (MDR) organisms, Alkem Laboratories said in a statement.