Alkem Laboratories launches antibiotic medication for multiple drug resistance infections

Drug maker Alkem Laboratories on Monday said it has launched an antibiotic drug to treat multiple drug resistance infections.

The company's product Zidavi is a novel combination of ceftazidime & avibactam and is indicated for various ailments like complicated urinary tract infections.

With the rise in infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Gram-negative organisms in India, there is a need for more effective antibiotic treatment.

The available evidence suggests that Zidavi (ceftazidime-avibactam) is a potential therapeutic option for the treatment of infections complicated by multi-drug resistant (MDR) organisms, Alkem Laboratories said in a statement.

The combination has also been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) as an effective alternative to meropenem and colistin in hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP) and complicated intra-abdominal infections (IAIs), it added.

