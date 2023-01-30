English
    Alkem Laboratories launches antibiotic medication for multiple drug resistance infections

    The company's product Zidavi is a novel combination of ceftazidime & avibactam and is indicated for various ailments like complicated urinary tract infections.

    PTI
    January 30, 2023 / 02:03 PM IST
    Alkem Laboratories

    Alkem Laboratories

     
     
    Drug maker Alkem Laboratories on Monday said it has launched an antibiotic drug to treat multiple drug resistance infections.

    With the rise in infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Gram-negative organisms in India, there is a need for more effective antibiotic treatment.

    The available evidence suggests that Zidavi (ceftazidime-avibactam) is a potential therapeutic option for the treatment of infections complicated by multi-drug resistant (MDR) organisms, Alkem Laboratories said in a statement.