    Alkem Laboratories forays into ophthalmology segment

    The nationwide launch of the company's ophthalmology product range ensures that patients across India have access to quality eye-care formulations at an affordable price, the company said in a statement.

    PTI
    July 06, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST
    Drug firm Alkem Laboratories on Thursday said it has forayed into the ophthalmology segment with the launch of an extensive portfolio of eye-care products.

    The nationwide launch of the company's ophthalmology product range ensures that patients across India have access to quality eye-care formulations at an affordable price, the company said in a statement.

    "In this new segment, we are aspiring to make it big with the introduction of new, innovative, and futuristic formulations," Alkem Laboratories Managing Director Sandeep Singh said.

    With a comprehensive product range and patient-centric approach, the company aims to empower ophthalmologists to provide exceptional care and improve patients' lives, he added.

