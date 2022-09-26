Alicon Castalloy wins multi-year order from JLR for eMobility platform

Representative image (Reuters)

Alicon Castalloy said it has won a multi-million dollar order spanning five years from Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) in the United Kingdom to supply a critical product for their eMobility platform called eAxle housing.

The order is the biggest win from a single customer for a single product in the company’s history. And the product will be manufactured at Alicon’s facility at Pune.

Alicon is one of India’s largest integrated manufacturers of aluminium castings.

At 11:53 am, shares of Alicon traded 3.47 per cent lower a Rs 867.35 apiece on the BSE.