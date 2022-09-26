English
    Alicon Castalloy wins multi-year order from JLR for eMobility platform

    The order is the biggest win from a single customer for a single product in the company’s history. And the product will be manufactured at Alicon’s facility at Pune.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 26, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST
    Representative image (Reuters)

     
     
    Alicon Castalloy said it has won a multi-million dollar order spanning five years from Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) in the United Kingdom to supply a critical product for their eMobility platform called eAxle housing.

    The order is the biggest win from a single customer for a single product in the company’s history. And the product will be manufactured at Alicon’s facility at Pune.

    Alicon is one of India’s largest integrated manufacturers of aluminium castings.

    At 11:53 am, shares of Alicon traded 3.47 per cent lower a Rs 867.35 apiece on the BSE.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Alicon Castalloy #eMobility #Jaguar Land Rover #Jaguar Land Rover (JLR)
    first published: Sep 26, 2022 12:07 pm
