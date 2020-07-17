Alibaba's UC Web lays off 90% Indian workforce, suspends operations: Report

UC Web, a subsidiary of Chinese giant Alibaba Group and one of the 59 mobile apps banned by the Indian government, has suspended its operations in the country and reportedly laid off most local employees.

Close of 90 percent of UC Web’s 350 employee base including those in associate, managerial and entry-level positions were given pink slips and minimum 30 days’ notice period via video conference, sources told Mint.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The company declined to confirm the development to Mint, but on July 16 told the paper it has "complied with the government’s recent directive concerning 59 apps and stopped the service."

In India since 2009, UC Web has operated two services – UC Browser and UC News. UC Browser has 430 million active global users, a 130 million chunk of which are in India. It was the second leading browser in the country after Google Chrome with 10 percent market share, as per StatCounter.

Prior to the ban UC Web had plans to launch its own e-commerce and online movie ticketing platforms in India.

This is the latest in a string of lay-offs in Alibaba subsidiaries in India. Reports emerged on July 15 that Vmate – another Alibaba-owned company had fired employees via an internal email.

The Centre banned 59 Chinese owned apps from India citing security concerns after Indian army personnel clashed with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley, Ladakh near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in June. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in the scuffle.