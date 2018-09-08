App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2018 07:38 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Alibaba's co-founder Jack Ma to retire on September 10: Report

Ma, a former tour guide, English teacher and self-styled "China's Forrest Gump," would remain on the company's board of directors and continue to mentor the company's management.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Billionaire Jack Ma, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's co-founder and executive chairman, is retiring from the company, the New York Times reported on Friday.

Ma was quoted as telling the paper he would step down on September 10 to pursue philanthropy in education.

Alibaba was not available for comment outside business hours.

Ma, a former tour guide, English teacher and self-styled "China's Forrest Gump," would remain on the company's board of directors and continue to mentor the company's management, the New York Times said.

Ma told the newspaper that his retirement "is not the end of an era but "the beginning of an era." He added that he would be spending more of his time and fortune focussed on education.

 
First Published on Sep 8, 2018 07:37 am

