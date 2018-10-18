App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2018 06:05 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Alibaba uncorks $290 million deal with stake purchase in wine e-tailer 1919.cn

The wine and spirits platform, listed on China's over-the-counter equities exchange, said in a statement that Alibaba would buy over 39.3 million shares in a share subscription

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Alibaba Group | $503 billion | Since the beginning of the year, the e-commerce behemoth has fallen a few strides in its bid to reach the trillion dollar club, as its stock plummeted 18 percent from its highs of the year, due to fear of trade war. Nonetheless, the Chinese company is tailgating Apple and Amazon to reach the four comma mark. (Image: Reuters)
Alibaba Group | $503 billion | Since the beginning of the year, the e-commerce behemoth has fallen a few strides in its bid to reach the trillion dollar club, as its stock plummeted 18 percent from its highs of the year, due to fear of trade war. Nonetheless, the Chinese company is tailgating Apple and Amazon to reach the four comma mark. (Image: Reuters)

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will invest 2 billion yuan ($288.25 million) in domestic wine and spirits importer and retailer 1919.cn to tap into resurgent demand for imported wine in China.

The wine and spirits platform, listed on China's over-the-counter equities exchange, said in a statement to the National Equities Exchange And Quotations (NEEQ) on Thursday that Alibaba would buy over 39.3 million shares in a share subscription.

China is expected to become the world's second largest wine market behind the US in the next five years, with consumption set to rise over a third to hit $23 billion, according to wine fair operator Vinexpo.

The wine and spirit importer said in the filing that its revenues climbed 16.24 percent last year to 3.36 billion yuan and it expected to clock sales of around 4.5 billion yuan this year and 7 billion yuan in 2019.

Besides importing, 1919.cn sells wine, beers and spirits directly to Chinese consumers on its site, with goods imported from major wine producers France, Australia, Spain, Chile, Italy and the United States as well as domestically produced tipples.

Alibaba did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
First Published on Oct 18, 2018 05:05 pm

tags #Business #world

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.