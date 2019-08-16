Alibaba to buy Kaola unit from NetEase for $2 billion: Report

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has agreed to pay $2 billion in cash to buy Chinese e-commerce firm Kaola, local news outlet Caixin reported on August 16.

Kaola, owned by Nasdaq-listed NetEase Inc, sells apparel, household appliances and other products, and is the biggest among Chinese shopping sites selling imported goods, according to a report from consulting agency iiMedia.

Both Alibaba and NetEase did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The news comes a day after Alibaba reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, aided by growth in its e-commerce and cloud computing businesses.