App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 09:32 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Alibaba says to invest $28 billion in cloud computing services

The plan comes as the coronavirus pandemic has increased demand for cloud services and data centres.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Q. With a total lockdown in China, Alibaba has initiated a new initiative to entice customers who have no way to check the quality of the fruits and vegetables they are buying of its platform TaoBao. What is this new initiative which promises to keep China’s produce flowing from farm to table?
Q. With a total lockdown in China, Alibaba has initiated a new initiative to entice customers who have no way to check the quality of the fruits and vegetables they are buying of its platform TaoBao. What is this new initiative which promises to keep China’s produce flowing from farm to table?

China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will invest 200 billion yuan ($28.27 billion) in cloud infrastructure over a three year period, the e-commerce company said on Monday.

The plan comes as the coronavirus pandemic has increased demand for cloud services and data centres.

Also read: China’s aggressive diplomacy weakens Xi Jinping’s global standing

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 09:29 am

tags #Alibaba #Business #China #World News

most popular

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.