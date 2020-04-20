Alibaba says to invest $28 billion in cloud computing services

The plan comes as the coronavirus pandemic has increased demand for cloud services and data centres.
China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will invest 200 billion yuan ($28.27 billion) in cloud infrastructure over a three year period, the e-commerce company said on Monday.
The plan comes as the coronavirus pandemic has increased demand for cloud services and data centres.Also read: China’s aggressive diplomacy weakens Xi Jinping’s global standing
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!
First Published on Apr 20, 2020 09:29 am