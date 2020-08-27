172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|alibaba-puts-india-investment-plan-on-hold-amid-china-tensions-sources-5761331.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2020 07:19 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Alibaba puts India investment plan on hold amid China tensions: Sources

However, there are no plans to reduce its stakes or exit investments, they added. The sources declined to be identified as the talks are private.

Reuters
Alibaba
Alibaba

Alibaba, which has fuelled the growth of several Indian start-ups, will not put in fresh funds to expand its investments in the country for at least six months, the sources said.

However, there are no plans to reduce its stakes or exit investments, they added. The sources declined to be identified as the talks are private.

Alibaba did not respond to a request for comment.

Close

The Chinese conglomerate and its affiliates Alibaba Capital Partners and Ant Group have invested more than $2 billion in Indian companies since 2015 and participated in funding rounds of at least another $1.8 billion, according to data from PitchBook, which tracks private market financing.

related news

Hitting the brakes could slow fundraising plans for some of Alibaba’s investee companies in India, which include payments platform Paytm, restaurant aggregator and food delivery service Zomato, and e-grocer BigBasket.

Ant Group, which is preparing for an IPO, on Tuesday called out the challenges it faces in India.

In its IPO filing, Ant said a change in foreign investment rules in India had led to a “further evaluation of the timing” of its additional investment in Zomato. Ant also said it counted Paytm owner One97 Communications, in which it has a 30% stake, as an associate or joint venture partner over which it has “significant influence”.

India, in April, put investments from China and other bordering countries under greater scrutiny to prevent opportunistic takeovers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, a border clash in June, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, escalated tensions, and India imposed stricter curbs on Chinese goods and businesses amid calls for boycotts.

“Alibaba and a few others have put on hold their India investment plans for six months and they are hoping that things would cool off a bit after that,” said one of the sources.

“No one is planning to put their stakes in Indian ventures on the block given the market condition and the fact that there aren’t many buyers,” the person said.

Indian start-ups are heavily funded by Chinese investors such as Alibaba and Tencent. Bankers have previously said they were looking to bolster their presence in the country with an aim to grow their revenues outside China.

There is a lot of interest from European and U.S.-based investors to fill the gap left by the Chinese, said Arjun Sinha, partner at Indian law firm, AP & Partners.

“Deal making, however, may take slightly longer as these will be new relationships as opposed to further funding rounds,” said Sinha.
First Published on Aug 27, 2020 07:19 am

tags #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.