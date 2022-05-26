English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Alibaba beats revenue estimates on demand for niche China shopping services

    US-listed Alibaba shares, which have lost roughly a third of their value so far this year, were up about 5 percent in premarket trading.

    Reuters
    May 26, 2022 / 05:26 PM IST
    Source: Reuters

    Source: Reuters

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Thursday beat expectations for fourth-quarter revenue, as growing demand for some of its niche online shopping services in China offset weakness at its main marketplaces caused by the country's COVID-19 lockdowns.

    US-listed Alibaba shares, which have lost roughly a third of their value so far this year, were up about 5 percent in premarket trading.

    Revenue in Alibaba's cloud computing division rose 12 percent to 18.97 billion yuan in the reported quarter. At the core commerce unit, its largest, revenue rose 8 percent to 140.33 billion yuan.

    The company, however, said it would not issue a forecast for the new fiscal year, citing pandemic-related risks and uncertainties.

    Rival JD.com Inc beat estimates for quarterly revenue last week as more people shopped for groceries and other essentials online, although it warned of a hit from supply-chain disruptions and sluggish consumption in the coming quarters.

    Close

    Related stories

    Overall, Alibaba's revenue rose 9 percent to 204.05 billion yuan ($30.35 billion) in the quarter. Analysts on average had expected revenue of 199.25 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

    Annual active consumers on its platforms reached about 1.31 billion for the fiscal year, including over 1 billion consumers in China for the first time.

    Net income attributable to shareholders fell 59 percent to 61.96 billion yuan in the fourth quarter ended March 31, primarily due to losses associated with its equity investments in publicly traded companies.

    Ant Group, Alibaba's fintech affiliate, reported a profit of about 22 billion yuan for the quarter ended December, according to Alibaba's filings on Thursday, compared with 21.76 billion yuan a year ago.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Reuters
    Tags: #Alibaba Group Holding Ltd #Business #World News
    first published: May 26, 2022 05:16 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.