Alibaba, Ant Financial exit Paytm Mall, offloads 43% stake for Rs 42 crore

File image of Jack Ma, Chinese business magnate and patriarch of Alibaba Group

Paytm Mall's biggest investor, the Jack Ma-led Alibaba Group, has offloaded its entire stake in the e-commerce entity, reports said on May 17.

Alibaba has sold a 28.34 percent stake, and its subsidiary Ant Financials (Netherlands) offloaded another 14.98 percent, Mint reported. In total, they have sold a 43.32 percent stake for Rs 42 crore, the report added, further noting that the shares were bought back by Paytm E-commerce Pvt Ltd, the parent entity of Paytm Mall.

Paytm E-commerce, in a statement, reportedly said the company is poised with "unique challenges" due to the ongoing pandemic. It had to deal with "declining market economics" and demanding circumstances that impose continuous pressure on financial metrics, and "in this backdrop, the specified shareholders (Alibaba and Ant Financial) have expressed their desire to exit their investments in the company".

The price at which Jack Ma sold the stake brings Paytm Mall's valuation to Rs 100 crore, down from $3 billion (Rs 21,000 crore) in 2020 when the company had last infused capital through a fundraiser, the report pointed out.

Paytm Mall, however, marked its objection over reports which suggested a decline in the company's valuation due to the price at which Alibaba Group offloaded its stake.

"The exit price of any investor(s) in the company via capital reduction process is not reflective of the valuation of the company and neither does the exit have any link to any FDI laws. One simple metric is to consider that our cash balance itself is significantly higher than the quoted number in media reports, which establishes that the suggested low Fair Market Valuation is completely inaccurate," a spokesperson of the company said.

An extraordinary general meeting has been called on May 23 to deliberate on the proposal to reduce the company’s equity share capital and securities premium account, Paytm E-commerce said.

The exit of Alibaba, notably, comes fives years after Jack Ma had backed the Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led company. The Chinese business magnate had in 2017 invested $200 million in Paytm Mall, which was inspired by Alibaba’s T-mall in China. The company had cumulatively raised over $800 million from top global investors such as Alibaba, Ant Financial, eBay, SAIF Partners and SoftBank.

Despite the exit of Alibaba and Ant Financial, Paytm Mall sounded optimist about its future prospects. "We are focused on our transition to build a sustainable business in partnership with ONDC and are excited about the future of e-commerce in India. As part of the shift in the business direction of the company, PEPL (Paytm E-commerce Pvt Ltd) also saw the exit of early investors," the company's spokesperson added.





