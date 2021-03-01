Alia Bhatt launches production house Eternal Sunshine Productions

Alia Bhatt. (Image: Reuters)

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt on March 1 launched her production house Eternal Sunshine Productions. With this, she has enlisted herself amongst the film stars entering new businesses and turning entrepreneurs.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor's first venture Darlings will be co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

"And I am so happy to announce…production. Eternal Sunshine Productions. Let us tell you tales. Happy tales. Warm and fuzzy tales. Real tales. Timeless tales," Alia Bhatt wrote on Twitter.

Alia Bhatt has something new to offer, but it is not another Bollywood venture

Before launching her production house, Alia in November 2020 had launched her own startup in the kidswear space called Ed-a-mamma. She has also invested in beauty e-tailer Nykaa and fashion styling platform StyleCracker.

Other actors who have launched their enterprises include Ranveer Singh (IncInk), Deepika Padukone (KA Enterprises), and Tisca Chopra (The Eastern Way).