172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|alia-bhatt-invests-in-lifestyle-firm-nykaa-6022851.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 03:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Alia Bhatt invests in lifestyle firm Nykaa

Nykaa was founded in 2012 by Falguni Nayar, who is married to KKR India head Sanjay Nayar. It provides a curated range of beauty products for women and since then expanded to fashion and men's wellness and grooming.

PTI

Omnichannel lifestyle retailer Nykaa on Tuesday said Hindi film actress Alia Bhatt has made a personal investment in it through a secondary transaction for an undisclosed amount.

Nykaa was founded in 2012 by Falguni Nayar, who is married to KKR India head Sanjay Nayar.

Nykaa provides a curated range of beauty products for women and since then expanded to fashion and men's wellness and grooming.

Close

As an omnichannel lifestyle retailer, it claims over 5 million monthly active users and handles over 1.5 million orders a month, hawking over 1,500 brands and over 1.3 lakh products, available on its website, app and stores.

Apart from the omnichannel presence, its products are sold across 70 stores.

While Nykaa Men offers beauty and grooming products, Nykaa Pro caters to all professional beauty needs with special access and offers, and Nykaa Beauty is its in-house beauty products offering cosmetics across lips, eyes, face and nails.

It also has skin and body care range apart from bath & body collection, naturals and fine fragrances.
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 03:00 pm

tags #Business #Nykaa #Omnichannel lifestyle

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.