172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|alembic-pharmaceuticalss-jv-gets-usfda-nod-for-skin-disorder-treatment-drug-5752631.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 01:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Alembic Pharmaceuticals's JV gets USFDA nod for skin disorder treatment drug

The approved Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product DesOwen Lotion, 0.05 percent, of Galderma Laboratories LP.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said its joint venture firm Aleor Dermaceuticals has received final approval from the US health regulator for Desonide lotion, used to treat a variety of skin conditions.

The approved Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product DesOwen Lotion, 0.05 percent, of Galderma Laboratories LP.

"Aleor Dermaceuticals has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its ANDA for Desonide lotion, 0.05 percent," Alembic Pharmaceuticals informed stock exchanges.

Close

Desonide lotion is low to medium potency corticosteroids indicated for the relief of the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid responsive dermatoses.

Quoting IQVIA data, Alembic Pharma said Desonide lotion, 0.05 percent, has an estimated market size of $7 million for 12 months ending June 2020.

Alembic Pharma has a cumulative total of 129 ANDA approvals (113 final approvals and 16 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals were trading 0.67 percent lower at Rs 1,001.30 apiece on the BSE.
First Published on Aug 25, 2020 12:55 pm

tags #Alembic Pharmaceuticals #Business #Health #USFDA

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.