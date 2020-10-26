172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|alembic-pharmaceuticals-gets-usfda-nod-for-elevated-intraocular-pressure-drug-6014821.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 02:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA nod for elevated intraocular pressure drug

The product is generic version of Bausch Health US’ Timoptic-XE ophthalmic gel forming solution in the same strengths, the company added.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has received final nod from the US health regulator for its Timolol Maleate ophthalmic gel forming solution used for the treatment of elevated intraocular pressure.

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Timolol Maleate ophthalmic gel forming solution, 0.25 percent and 0.5 percent, Alembic Pharma said in a filing to BSE.

The product is generic version of Bausch Health US’ Timoptic-XE ophthalmic gel forming solution in the same strengths, it added.

Close

The company "has been granted a competitive generic therapies (CGT) designation for this ANDA and it is eligible for 180 days of CGT exclusivity as it is the first approved ANDA,” Alembic Pharma said.

related news

This application has been co-developed in partnership with Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies, it added.

According to IQVIA, Timolol Maleate ophthalmic gel forming solution, 0.25 percent and 0.5 percent has an estimated market size of $71 million for the 12 months ending June 2020, Alembic Pharma said.

The product is indicated in the treatment of elevated intraocular pressure in patients with ocular hypertension or open-angle glaucoma, it added.

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals were trading at Rs 949.25 per scrip on BSE, down 2.51 percent from its previous close.
First Published on Oct 26, 2020 02:21 pm

tags #Alembic Pharmaceuticals #Business #Health #USFDA

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.