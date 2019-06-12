App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 01:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Alembic Pharma to raise up to Rs 300 cr via NCDs

The company, which did not specify the reasons for rasing funds, said it will issue NCDs in one or more tranches.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said its board has approved raising of up to Rs 300 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

The company, which did not specify the reasons for rasing funds, said it will issue NCDs in one or more tranches.

"The board of directors of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd....has approved the issue of unsecured listed rated redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of up to Rs 300 crore on a private placement basis," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Close
Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals were trading 0.03 percent higher at Rs 502.20 apiece on the BSE.
First Published on Jun 12, 2019 01:49 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.