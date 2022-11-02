English
    Alembic Pharma gets final US nod for generic Mesalamine capsules

    The approval granted by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Mesalamine Extended-Release Capsules of strength 0.375 g, the company said in a statement.

    PTI
    November 02, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST
    Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic Mesalamine extended-release capsules indicated for the maintenance of remission of ulcerative colitis in adults.

    The approval granted by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Mesalamine Extended-Release Capsules of strength 0.375 g, the company said in a statement.

    The approved drug is therapeutically equivalent to Salix Pharmaceuticals Inc's reference listed drug (RLD), Apriso extended-release capsules, 0.375 g, it added.

    The drug has an estimated market size of USD 133 million for the months ended June 2022, Alembic said citing IQVIA data.
