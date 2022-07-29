English
    Alembic Pharma receive USFDA approval to market drug for skin treatment

    Aleor Dermaceuticals has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Diclofenac Sodium topical gel, the drug firm said in a statement.

    PTI
    July 29, 2022 / 02:08 PM IST
    Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Friday said its subsidiary has received approval from the US health regulator to market medication for treating actinic keratoses.

    Aleor Dermaceuticals has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Diclofenac Sodium topical gel, the drug firm said in a statement.

    The product is indicated for the topical treatment of actinic keratoses. According to IQVIA data, Diclofenac Sodium topical gel had an estimated market size of USD 10 million for twelve months ending March 2022.

    Shares of Alembic Pharma were trading 0.56 per cent up at Rs 705.10 apeice on the BSE.
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 02:08 pm
