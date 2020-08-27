172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|alembic-pharma-gets-usfdas-tentative-approval-for-type-2-diabetes-drug-5762631.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2020 12:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA's tentative approval for type 2 diabetes drug

Empagliflozin and Linagliptin Tablet is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator for Empagliflozin and Linagliptin tablets, used for management of type-2 diabetes.

Empagliflozin and Linagliptin Tablet is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

The tentatively approved abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product Glyxambi tablets, 10 mg/5 mg and 25 mg/5 mg, of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Close

In a regulatory filing, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said it has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Empagliflozin and Linagliptin tablets in the strengths of 10 mg/5 mg and 25 mg/5 mg.

related news

Alembic Pharma said it is currently in litigation with Boehringer in District Court of Delaware and launch of the product will depend on litigation outcome.

Quoting IQVIA data, Alembic Pharma said Empagliflozin and Linagliptin tablets, 10 mg/5 mg and 25 mg/5 mg have an estimated market size of USD 244 million for 12 months ending June 2020.

Alembic now has a total of 130 ANDA approvals (113 final approvals and 17 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals were trading 1.95 percent higher at Rs 1,010.10 apiece on the BSE.
First Published on Aug 27, 2020 12:13 pm

tags #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.