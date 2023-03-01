 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod to market generic cancer drug

PTI
Mar 01, 2023 / 03:00 PM IST

Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic breast cancer drug.

The company has received approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Docetaxel Injection in multiple dose vials, the drug maker said in a statement.

The company's approved product is therapeutically equivalent to Hospira Inc's drug.

Docetaxel Injections are indicated for breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, castration-resistant prostate cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma of head and neck.