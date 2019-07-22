App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 10:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for neuropathic pain management drug

The approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the company's abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Pregabalin Capsules in the strengths of 25 mg, 50 mg, 75 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg, 200 mg, 225 mg, and 300 mg, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a filing to BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for Pregabalin Capsules, indicated for management of neuropathic pain associated with certain illnesses. The approved product is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug Lyrica Capsules of PF Prism CV.

The approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the company's abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Pregabalin Capsules in the strengths of 25 mg, 50 mg, 75 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg, 200 mg, 225 mg, and 300 mg, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a filing to BSE.

Quoting IQVIA data, Alembic Pharma said Pregabalin Capsules have an estimated market size of USD 5.47 billion for 12 months ending December 2018.

Close

Pregabalin Capsule is indicated for management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy, management of postherpetic neuralgia, adjunctive therapy for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in patients 17 years of age and older, management of fibromyalgia and management of neuropathic pain associated with spinal cord injury.

The company currently has a total of 98 ANDA approvals (88 final approvals and 10 tentative approvals) from USFDA, it added.

Shares of Alembic Pharma were trading 1.08 per cent lower at Rs 513 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 10:29 am

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.