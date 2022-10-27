English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic injection to treat cancer

    The approval granted by the USFDA is for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Paclitaxel injection of strengths 30 mg/5 mL (6 mg/mL), 100 mg/16.7 mL (6 mg/mL), and 300 mg/50 mL (6 mg/mL) multiple-dose vials.

    PTI
    October 27, 2022 / 12:17 PM IST
    Representative image (Image: Reuters)

    Representative image (Image: Reuters)

    Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic version of Paclitaxel injection used in the treatment of certain types of cancer.

    The approval granted by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Paclitaxel injection of strengths 30 mg/5 mL (6 mg/mL), 100 mg/16.7 mL (6 mg/mL), and 300 mg/50 mL (6 mg/mL) multiple-dose vials.

    "This is the first product approval for oncology injection from our F-2 Facility (oncology injectable) which recently completed the first USFDA inspection," Alembic said in a regulatory filing. Paclitaxel injection is indicated as subsequent therapy for the treatment of advanced carcinoma of the ovary.

    Also, it is indicated in combination with cisplatin as first-line therapy for the adjuvant treatment of node-positive breast cancer administered sequentially to standard doxorubicin containing combination chemotherapy, it added. The company, citing IQVIA data, said Paclitaxel injection has an estimated market size of USD 26 million for 12 months ended June 30, 2022.
    PTI
    Tags: #Alembic Pharma #cancer #US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA)
    first published: Oct 27, 2022 12:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.