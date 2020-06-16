App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 02:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic chronic iron overload treatment tablets

The company has received the final approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Deferasirox tablets in the strength of 180 mg, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a BSE filing.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for generic Deferasirox tablets used for treatment of chronic iron overload in patients.

The company has received the final approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Deferasirox tablets in the strength of 180 mg, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a BSE filing.

The company's product is a generic version of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation's Jadenu tablets in the same strength, it added.   According to IQVIA, Deferasirox tablets, 180 mg, have an estimated market size of USD 53 million for twelve months ending March 2020, Alembic Pharma said.

Close

The tablets are indicated for treatment of chronic iron overload due to blood transfusions and also for chronic iron overload in non-transfusion-dependent thalassemia syndromes, it added.

related news

The company now has a total of 122 ANDA approvals (109 final approvals and 13 tentative approvals) from the USFDA, Alembic Pharma said.

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals were trading at Rs 920.50 per scrip on the BSE, up 3.43 percent over previous close.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 01:15 pm

tags #Alembic Pharmaceuticals #BSE #Business #Companies #USFDA

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Unlock 1.0 | As restrictions ease, COVID-19 cases on the rise in many tier-2 cities: Report

Unlock 1.0 | As restrictions ease, COVID-19 cases on the rise in many tier-2 cities: Report

Centre expects June exports to match pre-coronavirus levels: Report

Centre expects June exports to match pre-coronavirus levels: Report

India's fuel demand reaches 80-85% of pre-COVID levels

India's fuel demand reaches 80-85% of pre-COVID levels

most popular

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.