 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic cancer drug

PTI
Mar 06, 2023 / 12:20 PM IST

The company has received approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Fluorouracil Injection, the drug firm said in a statement.

Pharma

Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic drug to treat cancer.

The company has received approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Fluorouracil Injection, the drug firm said in a statement.

The approved product is therapeutically equivalent to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc's product.

Fluorouracil injection is indicated for the treatment of patients with adenocarcinoma of colon and rectum, adenocarcinoma of the breast, gastric adenocarcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.