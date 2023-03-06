English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic cancer drug

    The company has received approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Fluorouracil Injection, the drug firm said in a statement.

    PTI
    March 06, 2023 / 12:20 PM IST
    Pharma

    Pharma

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic drug to treat cancer.

    The company has received approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Fluorouracil Injection, the drug firm said in a statement.

    The approved product is therapeutically equivalent to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc's product.

    Fluorouracil injection is indicated for the treatment of patients with adenocarcinoma of colon and rectum, adenocarcinoma of the breast, gastric adenocarcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

    According to IQVIA data, Fluorouracil Injection USP, 2.5 g/50 mL (50 mg/mL) vial, has an estimated market size of USD 5 million in the US market.

    Alembic said it now has a cumulative 182 abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approvals from the USFDA.

    PTI
    Tags: #Alembic Pharmaceuticals #Business #Companies #USFDA
    first published: Mar 6, 2023 12:21 pm