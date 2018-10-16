App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2018 01:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for diabetes drug

The company has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Alogliptin tablets in the strengths of 6.25 mg, 12.5 mg and 25mg, Alembic Pharma said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has received tentative nod from the US health regulator for its Alogliptin tablets used for treatment of type 2 diabetes.

The company has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Alogliptin tablets in the strengths of 6.25 mg, 12.5 mg and 25mg, Alembic Pharma said in a BSE filing.

The product is generic version of Takeda Pharms USA's Nesina tablets in the same strengths, it added.

The tablets are indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus, Alembic Pharma said.

"Alogliptin tablets, 6.25 mg, 12.5 mg and 25mg has an estimated market size of USD 65.6 million for twelve months ending December 2017 according to IQVIA," it added.

The company now has a total of 78 abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approvals (64 final approvals and 14 tentative approvals) from USFDA, Alembic Pharma said.

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals were today trading at Rs 604.05 per scrip on BSE, up 1.38 per cent from its previous close.
First Published on Oct 16, 2018 01:21 pm

tags #Alembic Pharmaceuticals #Business #Companies #USFDA

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.